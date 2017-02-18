Trump, Modi responsible for Hafiz Saeed arrest: Jamaat ud Dawa

Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, deputy head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa and the brother-in-law of JUD chief Hafiz Saeed spoke to The Sunday Guardian over email. Under the United States’ “Rewards for Justice” program, Makki carries a reward of $2 million on his head. After the house arrest of Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan, Makki is managing all of JUD’s work. As per the security establishment, JUD is the political arm of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba.

Q: Who, according to you, is behind Pakistan’s government order to put Hafiz Saeed under “house arrest”? Has the Pakistan government acted independently or because of pressure from someone else?

A: I think it is clearly visible after how government leaked the news to a daily paper which quoted US deputy secretary of state that Pakistan was given choice to choose between Pakistan and Hafiz Saeed. The Pakistan government accepted being under immense pressure (to act against Saeed) as per the report published by the Jang.

Q: In one of the tweets before he was put under house arrest, Hafiz Saeed blamed “Modi and Trump” for his arrest. How can you say that they are behind this? Why not China, as certain media reports have claimed?

A: The assumption of China being involved is nothing but a deliberate diversion by some quarters who want to create confusion and doubts in the minds of people and weaken Chinese-Pakistani friendship. Chinese officials have denied these speculations. It is a weak attempt to bail out Trump and Modi from this scenario. Modi is involved in pressurising Pakistan through the Trump administration, and India is clearly using US for her designs against Pakistan.

Q: What kind of problems, if any, is Hafiz Saeed facing due to this arrest? Is he being treated like a normal prisoner?

A: It is very clear that governments ensure that laws are implemented. House arrest is an arrest after all. Anyone who wants to meet has to seek permission from the Home Secretary. He is in no contact with the people of Pakistan. There is no truth in the speculation that this house arrest is just a watershed (Makki probably meant “eyewash”). Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest has caused deep distress among JuD cadres, and we are facing these hardships. But the workers and officials of the organization will fight this arrest in courts only. We will take the legal course and dedicate best legal team for this like we have done in the past where courts have heard the cases in detail and we got justice. We completely trust our judicial system and our Constitution.

Q: What is Hafiz Saeed’s daily routine since he is not allowed to move out and has been confined in Lahore?

A: He is confined to his home. The house is converted into sub jail and prison police is there along staff (sic). He cannot move around and meet anyone.

Q: What do you have to say about the Pakistan army’s statement that Hafiz Saeed’s arrest was in “national interest”?

A: We are not aware of what they meant. They can better explain.

Q: What about reports that the Pakistan government will be taking more stringent action against Hafiz Saeed, including increasing his detention period? What will be your next step now?

A: The detention phase is a part of the process. They have extended this period to 90 days and they might extend this period again. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and his Jamat’ud’Dawah are innocent. We shall seek justice from courts if any extension in the detention period takes place. We completely believe in the impartiality of our courts and judiciary.

Q: There are reports that Jamaat-ud-dawa (JUD) will now soon be registered as a political party in Pakistan. Will the JUD contest the elections in 2018?

A: These are speculations and we cannot comment on them at a time when we are preparing for a legal battle.

Q: Who manages the Tehreek-e-Azaadi Kashmir? Is it just another name for JUD?

A: TAJK is a platform that is made by Kashmiris, and is working since many years. There are many organizations that share the platform. JuD dedicated 2017 as Kashmir Year, hence we announced sharing this platform for raising the Kashmir issue under the TAJK banner instead of JuD to set a precedent of unity and importance of Kashmir struggle. It is an independent platform.

Q: You claim that you help humanity for which you give examples of the work that you do for the poor and the homeless in Pakistan. However, there are videos in which you are seen warning India of attacks and you have been declared as an international terrorist. Are these “humanitarian” steps limited to Pakistan?

A: Hafiz Saeed has never said that we intend to attack India. Nor do we believe in carrying out acts of violence. Serving the humanity doesn’t mean that we can remain silent on the verbal attacks on Pakistan and its sovereignty. Modi, Rajnath, RSS and other leaders and all BJP cabinet have given war mongering statements against Pakistan, Kashmir, water issue and Balochistan. It is Modi who needs to avoid such narrative and give rights to the people of Kashmir and stop terrorism in Pakistan. We will continue to expose them, and create awareness among masses about such provocations.

A relief worker doesn’t discriminate. We believe in humanity, and do not divide people when it comes to human suffering. We have the determination, will-power and resources to help the affected people but due to restrictions we focus only on Pakistan and towards drought, disaster hit people such as in Tharparkar, Chitral, Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan mostly.