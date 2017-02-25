Momentum Jharkhand generates investment interests of rs 310,277cr

Draupadi Murmu, Hon’ble Governor of Jharkhand, Government of Jharkhand

“The moment for Jharkhand has arrived. The Summit has established our credentials as the next growth engine of India and will put Jharkhand on the world map of investments.”

Rajbala Verma, IAS,

Chief Secretary, Government of Jharkhand

Summit Highlights

» The Momentum Jharkhand summit got over Rs 3,00,000 crore of investment interests across various sectors.

» The state government inked 210 MoUs with different companies, mostly medium and small scale, which would generate employment for over 2.10 lakh people.

» The event witnessed participation of over 11,000 delegates, including 600 from 26 foreign countries.

» The MOUs signed will create about 6.02 lakh employment opportunities in the coming years.

» The event also marked the presence of envoys of Japan, Australia, Tunisia, Mongolia and Czeck Republic.

» M.S. Dhoni, former Indian cricket team captain, was the brand ambassador of the Momentum Jharkhand summit.

» It was attended by top captains like Ratan Tata (Tata Sons), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Shashi Ruia (Essar Group), Naveen Jindal (Jindal Steel and Power), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Group), Rajesh Adani (Adani Group). Naushad Forbes (Forbes Marshall).

» The Union Ministers who attended the conclave included Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Venkaiah Naidu, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Kripal Yadav, Jayant Sinha and Sudarshan Bhagat.

» With nearly 150 million impressions and a reach of 28.2 million on Twitter on 16 February, the Momentum Jharkhand summit took the social media by storm.

» Momentum Jharkhand trended continuously for almost seven hours on the inaugural day of the summit, which is unheard of even in trending campaigns in celebrity business, say experts from Ernst & Young India.

» The summit bagged key investments in the MSME sector.

» The pre-event roadshows for the summit were held in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata within India and Shanghai, Dongguan, Las Vegas and Singapore internationally.