Unique Tourism Policy to boost state’s growth

Jharkhand is a state which is known for its rich cultural heritage. It is a state which is bestowed with huge forests, wildlife and water bodies, that is, for its natural bounties. As the state is blessed with immense bio-diversity and cosmopolitan culture in terms of handicrafts, folk dances and music, it has emerged as one of the major tourists attractions in India and abroad.

To propagate this cultural richness, the state Tourism Department has come up with its “Jharkhand Tourism Policy-2015”, aiming to promote Jharkhand in the tourism sector and accelerating economic development. The state government’s objective is also to promote all-round development of the state to bring it on an equal platform with other leading developed states in the tourism sector of the country by 2020.

The broad policy objective is to attract the maximum number of tourists and boost private sector participation in the development of tourism with the help of government facilitation, so that it helps in developing the necessary infrastructure in the state and providing employment opportunities to many.

The state governement is trying to establish its name in the tourism map of the country across all sectors such as religious tourism, eco tourism, cultural and tribal tourism. Efforts are on to promote social empowerment, adventure and mining tourism, and all other forms of tourism. It is a good time for potential investors to implement master plans to integrate development and marketing of various areas of tourism importance in the state.

Strategy

As the state offers investment opportunities to global investors, the state government will adopt an investment strategy to achieve its goal. The strategies to be adopted by the government can be detailed as follows.

The government is focusing on enriching and developing major tourist circuits and destinations. It will provide various public services like comfortable transportation of tourists to the various sites. The major role is to collaborate with various public and private institutions to support various activities under the tourism sector of the state. The state government has strategic joint ventures with private tour operators for setting up tourist packages/ services. The state government is also aiming to develop ties with regional, national and international institutions to boost the tourism industry. The main focus is to create awareness about the state and destinations of tourist importance in it. Also, promoting Public-Private- Partnership (PPP) in development of various tourist destinations and providing related facilities, is a major thrust of the policy.

As the state is working towards making the state an Investment Destination, the state government has come up with a single window clearance for Tourism Development projects. It will have online application and approval, regular consultation with industry and a time-bound grievance handling mechanism. The state government will have major initiatives such as Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, 2016 and Industrial Park Policy; Jharkhand Food & Feed Processing Industry Policy, 2015; and Jharkhand Tourism Policy, 2015, to support the business community.

Infrastructure

Another area which is very important to boost tourism is infrastructure. It is the most critical component to ensure development of tourism. The state government would take all possible steps to provide and encourage private sector participation in infrastructure development. The state government will take specific measures for necessary infrastructural requirements. It has already accepted the concepts of BOT (Built Operate Transfer), BOOT (Built Own Operate Transfer), BLT (Bulit Lease Transfer) etc., and would evolve comprehensive guidelines for various models of projects for funding and operating such tourism infrastructure development projects with private investment on a commercial format. The enabling provisions would suitably be included in the legislations concerned, wherever required.

Another important factor is the availability of land. It is proposed acquire/purchase/transfer such lands in this regard. It would also encourage establishment of private tourism zones by acquiring and making available such land as per the Tourism Promotion Land Policy of the government, but it shall not be less than 20 acres.

An efficient road network with modern tourist facilities will be developed to connect different tourist sites. Roads would be equipped with petrol pumps, medical facilities, toilet facilities, etc. Highway Tourism is an integral part; therefore, an initiative called “Aram” which will have the facility for parking, restaurant, restrooms, etc. was initiated in the 10th Plan period. It is imperative that these initiatives are continued in the 11th Five Year Plan period at new locations. For promoting investments in the field of tourist transport services, the support of various financial institutions and banks will be mobilised.

It’s our priority to make Jharkhand an international tourist hub. We will develop all the beautiful places in the state into tourist attractions. Once this is done, Jharkhand will attract tourists not only from India, but from all over the world. — Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Regarding air connectivity and to attract investors, the state government would take steps to have direct links with important cities of the country. Air services linking Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Deoghar, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Dumka etc., will be encouraged. The state government will take all necessary measures to pursue with the Union Ministry of Railways for expansion of the railway network within Jharkhand and for operating train links to important locations outside the state, including super fast/luxury train service.

To provide quality power, all efforts would be to make the power supply uninterrupted with constant voltage and frequency and at affordable cost. Special efforts will be made to develop and upgrade accommodation at important tourist centres in the state, keeping in mind the requirements and income levels of the tourists. Also, all possible modern telecommunication facilities will be made available so as to connect even the remotest areas of the state.

Private Sector Participation

The specific role of private sector is to build and manage the required tourist facility at all places of tourism interest. The government is also trying to involve the local community in tourism projects and incorporate industry training and manpower development to achieve excellence. They would also participate in the preparation of investment guidelines, marketing strategies and assist in data based creation and research.

Foreign Direct Investment

Keeping large investments in mind, high quality standards in services, hotels and tourism-related industries have been included in the priority list of industries for foreign investment. Foreign investments and technological collaborations by Overseas Corporate Bodies (OCB) and NRIs would be encouraged in the tourism sector, which shall be given over-riding priority while granting clearances and providing assistance.

Other facilities

Special arrangements will be made to ensure healthy sanitary conditions and safe drinking water supply in all important destinations with proper medical facilities. The state government will make all necessary efforts to make tourism projects successful and would enable steps for tourists to take advantage of the same.

Therefore, the policies are made in accordance with the changing environment and needs of the state. The “Jharkhand Tourism Policy-2015” is not only contributing to the development of the cultural aspects of the state, but is also adding to the foreign exchange earnings to boost government revenue, thus spreading economic and social benefits to the under-developed areas.