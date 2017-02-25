Event on visually challenged people

Event on visually challenged people

By OUR CORRESPONDENT | New Delhi | 25 February, 2017
India Eye International Human Rights Observer organised a special event, “Anhad” for the visually challenged at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Saturday.
Mainstreaming of visually impaired people is a challenge for a nation like India which has 1.5 crore visually impaired people. This was the view expressed by speakers at a symposium on visually impaired people held here on Saturday.

The seminar was promoted by the iTV Network as media partner and Kartikeya Sharma, Chairman and MD, iTV Network, attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Sampla, Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said: “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is committed to work for the development and mainstreaming of persons with disabilities.” Sampla was speaking at an event called “Anhad” for visually impaired people held at the India Islamic Cultural Centre. Kusum Lata Malik  was the keynote speaker, while Rakesh Sharma, chairman of IEIHRO also attended.

