TSG journalist gets Laadli media award

By OUR CORRESPONDENT | Ahmedabad | 25 February, 2017
The Sunday Guardian’s Mumbai Resident Editor Vinaya Deshpande Pandit received the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2015-16 at a function here this week. The Laadli Media Award, one of the most prestigious media awards in the country, is given every year for exemplary gender reporting.

The awards are given by Population First, and are supported by United Nations Population First. The event was partnered by the European Union, International Planned Parenthood Federation (South Asia Region) and Family Planning Association of India.

 

