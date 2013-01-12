MMRCA losers likely to skip Aero-India

Asia's largest air show, Aero-India 2013 will not see participation from the manufacturers who lost the MMRCA (Medium multi-role combat aircraft) deal. There will not be any participation from American F-16, Russian Mig-35 and the European Eurofighter Typhoon. The tenth edition of the biennial air show will be held in Yelahanka, Bangalore between 6 and 10 February. The organisers are expecting more than three lakh spectators at the event, which will host approximately 600 exhibitors. Over 30 countries are expected to participate, including India. The US is likely to be the biggest exhibitor even this time. With Apache and Chinook winning the IAF helicopter deals, American Boeing is likely to get these choppers for display along with C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft.