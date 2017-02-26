Farooq defends Kashmir’s ‘freedom-loving’ stone-pelters

Farooq Abdullah on Friday rattled political circles and his own party leaders when he said that young boys were sacrificing their lives for the freedom of Kashmir. He also cautioned the Centre against efforts to suppress the political aspirations of the people in the Valley.

Addressing the party leaders, legislators and workers at a function to commemorate the second death anniversary of party general secretary Sheikh Nazir Ahmad, Farooq accused both India and Pakistan of subjugating and suppressing the people of J&K and appealed them to give Kashmiris their birth right of freedom. He said that statesmanship and sagacity demanded that the Centre should start political engagement with all stakeholders and shun the path of slapping threats on youth. Applauding the “sacrifices” of the young boys who are fighting the forces on streets, Farooq said that they did not care for their lives and wanted to see an end to subjugation. He asserted that violence could end only by dialogue with the youth and with Pakistan and bullet for bullet policy would only deteriorate the situation. Defending the stone-pelting and joining of the young to the militant ranks, he said that the government should understand their sentiments and the reasons why they were ready to die.

Senior leader from Jammu Bhim Singh also defended stone-pelters.