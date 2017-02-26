‘Ban dowry, not wazwan’

The J&K Government’s move to put cap on the number of guests and dishes of wazwan at Kashmiri weddings has evoked sharp reactions from the stakeholders of this business, especially the chefs or wazas. The chefs who are waiting for the marriages as the season picks up from April and ends in the month of November, have condemned the government for not taking their losses into consideration.

There is a growing trend of big fat weddings in Kashmir in which dozens of dishes are prepared by the chefs as part of the wazwan. As per the new order, only 500 guests and seven dishes would be allowed in the wedding.

Many citizens in Srinagar criticised the government for imposing the ban and said that instead they should make laws against dowry, which is a growing menace in society. Most of them said that this ban would pave the way for the police to take bribes to allow big fat weddings to take place.