P.V. Sindhu set to become deputy collector

Olympic silver medalist and badminton sensation P.V. Sindhu is set to become a deputy collector in the Andhra Pradesh government. She will also become an IAS official under the conferred civil services quota from the revenue department where she is being posted now. In AP, retirement age of government staff is now 60 years. Sindhu was offered Group-1 officer posting by the Andhra Pradesh government after she won silver medal in Rio Olympics last year, along a hefty reward package as per the sports promotion policy. She was also offered a Group -1 job in the Telangana government, too, but, according to sources, Andhra Pradesh is ahead of its neighbour in preparing offer letter to her. Sindhu who received the offer letter last fortnight when she went to Amaravati to participate in the national women’s conference gave her acceptance letter to the government. Sindhu will be posted either in the Capital Region Development Authority to promote investments to Amaravati or in a sports body to promote young talent, sources said