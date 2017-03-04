Complete development will be possible only when people of the state are happier: CM

The “Department of Happiness” is one of the most innovative and unique initiatives in the country that has been undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh government. Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to establish the “Department of Happiness” in July 2016, on the lines of Bhutan’s “Gross National Happiness”. The Himalayan nation introduced the concept of a “Gross Happiness Index” in 2010.

This unique initiative of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, which has been covered extensively in the international media, aims to increase the happiness level in people by defining the parameters of happiness and safety. Cultural events and sports are important contributors to the mental, physical and emotional happiness of human beings.

The parameters of “Happiness Index” of several countries and organisations, including the United Nations, are being studied by the “Department of Happiness” so that their “measures of happiness” can also get possible and reasonable place in the state’s parameters of “Happiness Index”. The activities of the “Happiness Department” focuses on the Indian cultural values of happiness.

The state government celebrated panchayat level “happiness programmes” from 14-21 January 2017. Rural citizens of the state organised, conducted and enjoyed sports and cultural activities in their respective villages.

Sports events are considered important by the “Department of Happiness”, even at the gram panchayat level. People can select the games they want to play, for instance 100m and 200m races, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Tug of War (Rassa Kashi), Wrestling (Kushti), Volleyball, 5 km cycling, Spoon Race, Bora Race, Handball, Throw Ball, and any other games that can be selected at the local level.

According to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: “The Department of Happiness is committed to its aim of making a happy and complete life of every citizen of Madhya Pradesh. This will be an important step towards increasing the happiness level of the citizens by the cultural and sports events.”

“Madhya Pradesh is the first state to establish the Department of Happiness. True happiness cannot be attained by the physical values of life. The inner soulful sources of happiness can be achieved by meditation, yoga, sports, good literature, and the company of saints. I hope this happiness programme will be a good step towards this. The complete development of the state will be possible only when the people of the state are more relaxed, and mentally, physically and emotionally happy.”

The state government has established a “State Happiness Institution” as a registered society under the “Department of Happiness”. The department is meant to conduct various activities to help citizens learn the art of achieving a healthy and happy life. The “Department of Happiness” will map and define the “parameters of happiness and efficiency”.

It has chalked out guidelines to work with other departments like women and child development, health, and sports.

A comprehensive plan is also under consideration. The department is also working towards implementation of the concept of happiness, policy making and bringing the implementation process to the mainstream. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is heading the department.

The department will spend Rs 3.80 crore per annum on salaries and other related expenses.

The “Department of Happiness” is working under a working committee headed by a chairman. The committee is evaluating the “state’s gross happiness”.