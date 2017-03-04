Narmada Yatra sets global record in river Conservation efforts

Indian culture holds water and rivers in very high esteem, revering them as a God and mother, respectively. Our holy scriptures equate water to life itself and lay great emphasis on its conservation.

The importance of Mother Narmada, the Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, can hardly be overemphasised. Narmada is not merely a river; she is a cradle of civilisation and represents a complete culture.

This divine and mystique river has been glorified even by the Vedas. It is worshipped as Mother Goddess Narmada for ages, out of a deep sense of gratitude. The area along her banks owns its prosperity to her ambrosia-like water.

The banks of the Narmada are strewn with centres of pilgrimage and temples where seekers have attained spiritual elevation and perfection for aeons.

Why the sacred river is called the “Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh” is borne out by the following facts. Originating from Amarkantak in the Vindhya ranges, the Narmada flows through 16 districts covering 1,077 km. She quenches the thirst of an 40 million odd population in these districts, besides irrigating 5.5 million hectares and generating over 2,400 MW power. Efforts are on to increase irrigation from the river to 1.1 million hectares in the next two years and to 1.9 million hectares by 2022-23.

However, the indiscretion that we have shown in our mad race for material progress and development in regard to natural resources has pushed them to the verge of extinction. The situation of water is particularly alarming. Today, we are facing enormous environmental challenges. Water conservation for future generations is the most formidable of them.

Visualising the future requirements of water, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chounhan, well known for his social concerns, has taken up the task of Narmada conservation in the form of a campaign christened “Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra” — the world’s largest river conservation campaign in terms of sheer scale. Started on 11 December 2016, the Yatra will conclude on 11 May 2017.

The Yatra will rivet around a 144-day journey from Amarkantak to Sondwa (Alirajpur) and back to Amarkantak by a core team of 50 persons. The Yatra comprises workshops and public meetings that will bring into focus activities like afforestation, sanitation, soil and water conservation, pollution control measures and promotion of organic farming. The Yatra aspires to bring into focus the need to conserve our rivers to protect our lives.

Narmada, the “Lifeline of Madhya Pradesh”, is the fifth largest river of the Indian subcontinent and the largest river of Madhya Pradesh. Narmada in Sanskrit means “the giver of pleasure”.

Mythologically, Narmada is one of the seven holy rives. River Ganges is believed to have acquired the form of a black cow and immersed in the holy water of river Narmada. There are several places of religious significance along the river such as Amarkantak, Maheshwar and Omkareshwar. A pilgrimage along the banks of Mother Narmada is called the Narmada Parikrama. Of late, the level of utilisation of resources linked to river Narmada has been a cause of concern. Prevention of pollution, conservation of the river and sustainable use of the river and her resources required urgent and sustained attention.

Narmada is not merely a river, she is a cradle of civilisation and represents a complete culture. This divine and mystique river has been glorified even by the Vedas. It is worshipped as Mother Goddess Narmada for ages, out of a deep sense of gratitude.

Objectives of the Yatra

To increase awareness about the need for conservation of river Narmada and sustainable use of her resources.

To promote plantation at the banks of river Narmada for the protection of the riparian zone and reduction in soil erosion.

To promote sustainable agricultural practices.

To identify various sources of river pollution and to resolve the same through public awareness and participation.

Public awareness and action on the objectives is to be brought forth by keeping the Yatra in focus. The Yatra would act as a medium to mobilise public participation in achieving the core objectives. Individuals and institutions will have the opportunity to join forces in the interests of river Narmada through this catalytic movement.

Core Group: A core group of 50 people is leading the Yatra. The core group consists of experts in various fields such as river conservation, sanitation, agriculture, organic farming and forest and environment. Apart from the core group, citizens can volunteer to join the Yatra at chosen points.

Mode of Yatra: The Yatra is being carried out mainly on foot. Where unavoidable, vehicles are also used.

The focus: Increasing awareness on sanitation, promotion of organic farming, reduction in pollution and conservation of the riparian zone of river Narmada will be the focus of the Yatra along with water and soil conservation.

Activities in villages: Village meetings are being organized in each village with the participation of the local community. The core group will address the people on socio-cultural, economic and ecological importance of Narmada. The sources of pollution, means of conservation focusing on sustainable practices in different walks of life will be discussed. Documentaries/movies/other IEC material related to conservation of river Narmada would be used. The Yatra will collate information on the problems and suggestions pertaining to river conservation. Cultural activities will be done to build awareness about the conservation of the holy river with the participation of local artistes.

Other activities: The core group also carries out symbolic activities focusing on afforestation, soil and water conservation, sanitation and promotion of organic farming. Reduction of urban and rural garbage/solid waste with the participation of the community will be a focus activity. Attention will be given to methods that could prevent pollution of Narmada by waste disposing mechanisms presently in place.

Individuals can choose to join the Yatra from one point to another for which facility online registration will be there on the website. They can contribute to the different activities that are crowd-sourced, identified and coordinated through the website.

Institutions can come forward to be partners in the organising of the Yatra, participating in the design and execution of the programme. Activities can be owned by institutions or individuals providing momentum to the journey.

Tremendous Public and Social Response

The Yatra has evoked tremendous public and social response with masses coming forward spontaneously to actively participate in the various activities aimed at conserving the river and its environment.

Leaders and members of different religious communities are also taking part in these activities very enthusiastically. The inaugural function at Amarkantak on 11 December 2016 was graced by Swami Avadheshanand Giriji Maharaj, eminent water conservation activist Prof Rajendra Singhji, Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Swami Chidanandji Maharaj, Swami Sukhdevanandji Maharaj, Sant Vivekji, Sadhvi Pragya Bharji, Swami Kalyandasji, Swami Hariharanand Saraswatiji, Swami Rambhushandasji, Pandit Devprabhakar Shashtri, a number of saints and seers, among others.

Globally recognised and acclaimed personalities are devoting some of their time to Narmada conservation activities during the Yatra. Shankaracharya Swami Divyanand Tirthji of Bhanpura Peeth, Ompalji Nidar, Ravishankar Maharaj (Rawatpura Sarkar), Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Yoga Gura Baba Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravishankar, environmentalist Sunita Narayan, renowned classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, senior actor Govind Namdev and other celebrities have given their consent to participate in the Yatra from time to time as per their convenience. A committee of senior government officers has been constituted to identify and study the sources of pollution of river Narmada and take effective remedial steps on an urgent basis. A Rs 1,500 crore plan has been chalked out to prevent falling of wastes from factories and residential areas along the banks of the Narmada from falling into it. Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanandji Saraswati, Archbishop Leo Cornelio, Sunesh Shandilya, Bhayyuji Maharaj and various other saints and seers have also given their consent to participate in the Yatra.

Progress So Far

The Yatra had covered a total distance of 1,840 km in 75 days as on 24 February 2017. It had passed through Dhar, the 13th district. At Narmada’s north bank, 376 gram panchayats, 442 villages and 36 development blocks have been included.

A total of over 160 Public Dialogue Programmes have been organised. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already participated in the Yatra at 10 places and addressed public gatherings stressing on the need for greater public participation in Narmada conservation activities. The CM has made various announcements towards de-polluting Narmada water and environment. He has sanctioned Rs 150 million for installation of a sewage treatment plant and construction of flush latrines in Amarkantak. He has declared that Amarkantak would be developed as a beautiful centre of pilgrimage. The Chief Minister has also announced that there will be no liquor shops in the villages and towns along the Narmada banks.

So far, 6,112 saplings of different species have been planted and about 4,415 farmers have given written undertakings to carry out plantation in their fields. About 2,186 hectares have already been registered for this purpose.

Over 0.6 million people have resolved to shun liquor. As many as 25 social and voluntary institutions are engaged in providing food and other necessities to participants in the Yatra.