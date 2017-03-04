Simhasth showed the way to manage huge crowds

Simhasth showed the way to manage huge crowds

By OUR CORRESPONDENT | BHOPAL | 4 March, 2017
Simhasth Kumbh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh government, Simhasth 2016
(Left) Congregation of lakhs of devotees during the Simhasth Kumbh at Ujjain; (right) A grand aerial night view of the banks of the holy Shipra river.
It was perhaps the first ‘technologically high’ spiritual event of this century.

The grand success of the “Simhasth Kumbh” that began on 22 April 2016 in Ujjain, one of the most ancient cities of India, and ended on 21 May 2016, resulted in all-round praise for the Madhya Pradesh government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Though initial estimates were that over two crore pilgrims would arrive for the mega event, the actual figures were astonishingly higher as around seven crore devotees from across the country and different parts of the world converged in Ujjain to take a holy dip in the Shipra river.

The state government had made massive arrangements for the convenience of devotees and to ensure the smooth conduct of the huge event. What made the Kumbh different this time is that “Simhasth 2016” was perhaps the first “technologically high” spiritual event of this century. Infrastructure and information systems used during the event blended hi-tech safety devices and latest technologies like cloud infrastructure, GPS systems and other innovations.

PREPARATIONS MATCHED GLOBAL STANDARDS

The state government had made massive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the “Simhasth Kumbh”. The state government spent over Rs 3,600 crore on making preparations for the gigantic event. A part of this amount came from the Centre.

About 25,000 police personnel had been deployed for round-the-clock monitoring and crowd management. As many as 500 CCTVs had been installed at 125 different locations. Besides, 60 labrador breed sniffer dogs and horses were used for patrolling. The administration had also decided to put up 55 temporary police stations, 230 watch towers, 130 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, 200 drop gates, 42 parking points and “drone cameras” to keep an eye during Simhasth.

That is not all. Over 2,000 swimmers and 60 emergency motor boats were deployed along the Kshipra river to safeguard the lakhs of devotees who immersed themselves in the sacred river every day.

STUDY OF CROWD DYNAMICS

During the Kumbh, a group of Indian researchers led a global team of experts to understand crowd dynamics using “Big Data” and Internet of Things (IoT) for efficient crowd management solutions.

The “Kumbh Mela Experiment: Measuring and Understanding the dynamics of mankind’s largest crowd” was led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, along with the University of Amsterdam and various other national and international academic and industry partners and was funded by India’s Department of Electronics and Information Technology and Netherland’s Organisation for Scientific Research.

Related Story

Narmada river, Amarkantak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh government, Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Narmada saved us, but people did not care for her, says PM
Complete development, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Department of Happiness
Complete development will be possible only when people of the state are happier: CM
Innovation, collaboration, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Innovation, collaboration rapidly changing lives in Madhya Pradesh

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.