New policy accords industry status to tourism in MP

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Tourism Policy 2016 aims at integrated development of tourism in the state. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has been constituted for expansion and promotion of tourism activities.

It has also been decided to give industry status to tourism under the new policy.

A “Jal Mahotsav” (Water Festival) will be held in the state annually and marketed internationally. Special efforts are being made to market Panchmarhi, the picturesque hill station that has immense natural beauty.

Under the new tourism policy, investors will be eligible to get grants for tourism projects across the state. Adventure tourism, water tourism, amusement and entertainment parks and wellness centres have been included in the eligibility list for capital grants. It has also been decided to open eco and adventure tourism to private investments. Specific provisions have also been made for the promotion of film tourism, water tourism and sustainable tourism under the new policy. Now land will be allotted at industrial rate to proposed and forthcoming tourism projects in industrial areas and parks. Tourism will get facility for electricity supply, land diversion, land value assessment, water allotment from natural sources and assessment of property tax, as per industrial units.

The new policy 2016 has been made part of the tourism policy for land auction for setting up tourism projects by private investors.

The renovation of Minto hall (old Assembly building) in Bhopal has begun. Renovation of Hanumantia, Mandu, Taj Mahal Palace (Bhopal), Govindgarh Fort (Rewa), Madhavgarh Fort (Satna) is underway under the tourism policy. BRICS Tourism Summit, Jal Mahotsav and Tourism Quiz have been organised successfully. A single rate arrangement has been made for tourists in protected wildlife areas. Better retiring facilities have been provided. Online permission is being given for wildlife tourist places. Besides vehicle safaris, facilities of cycling, canoeing and trekking are being increased.

As many as 20 areas for amusement activities and six areas for wildlife experiences have been notified. Besides, five amusement and two wildlife experience areas are in the process of being notified.

‘GO HERITAGE RUN’

A race, “Go Heritage Run” was organised at Khajuraho recently under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation. The race was joined by citizens and people interested in archaeology and tourism.

“Go Heritage Run”, a award-winning series of half-marathons, will be organised at various heritage locations across India in association with Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The non-competitive run encourages tourism and promotes the art and culture of Bundelkhand. Runners from Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, besides Bhopal and local people from Khajuraho, Rajnagar and Chhatarpur, took part in an event organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The route of “Go Heritage Run” has been fixed for 5km, 10km and 21km. Participants can complete their run as per their choice either by running, walking or jogging. “Go Heritage Run Khajuraho” is part of the Go Heritage Run series.

AIR CONNECTIVITY

To facilitate convenient travelling of tourists by air, MPSTDC & M/s. Prabhatam Aviation Pvt. Ltd, Delhi have jointly signed an agreement (Air Operation Agreement). Air Taxis (9-seater Cessna Grand Caravan) aircraft are proposed to serve the purpose.

Sectors identified to be connected by air are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Satna, Khajuraho, and a few others. The service should get operational by March 2017.