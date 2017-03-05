Modified pellet guns attract criticism

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to give an additional 4,000 pump guns, commonly known as pellet guns, to the CRPF for tackling street protests. The decision is in contrast to earlier announcements of the Central government, which said “other methods” will be explored for mob management and pellet guns will be withdrawn. Thousands of people received serious injuries from the use of pellet guns last year; many of them are left blinded.

Senior officers of the CRPF had said in their report to the Home Ministry that PAVA or Chilli Grenade and other such ammunition was proving ineffective on the ground while dealing with protesters. The Home Ministry then decided to send modified pellet guns with the instruction that they should be fired at the feet and legs of the protesters.

The modified guns are fitted with deflectors that will ensure the pellets hit the target on the legs and feet. The government had earlier provided to the CRPF PAVA grenades as a replacement for pellet guns.