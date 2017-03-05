Fadnavis promises support to Sena candidates in BMC

The BJP pre-empted all attempts by the other political parties to play kingmaker in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), by saying that it would support Shiv Sena’s candidates. This has cleared the way for Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar to become the mayor of Mumbai. The BJP also announced that neither would it field any candidates for any positions in BMC, nor would it become the opposition party. In what is seen as a measure to pacify its ally Shiv Sena, the BJP said its corporators would work as sentries of transparency, and would support Sena on all decisions beneficial for Mumbai.

What was speculated to become a battle between Shiv Sena and BJP, suddenly became a cakewalk for the Sena on Saturday evening. The decision not to field any BJP candidate for mayor, deputy mayor or any other major posts was announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday evening. This nullified the importance of all other political parties including Congress, NCP, MNS and AIMIM. Even independent corporators and Akhil Bharatiya Sena’s Geeta Gawli, were being wooed by both Sena and BJP in closed-door meetings and talks throughout the week. This move has rendered all these independents redundant.

“We will not contest Mumbai mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee, BEST and ward committee polls,” Fadnavis announced on Saturday. While the Shiv Sena has won 84 seats in BMC, the BJP has won 82.

But, at the same time, in a move apparently to keep a check on its ally, Fadnavis declared the creation of a new position of Deputy Lokayukta especially for Mumbai. The office-bearer will ensure transparency in the dealings related to Mumbai, Fadnavis said. “Since Mumbai has voted for us on the basis of our agenda of transparency, we thought we will deceive the people’s mandate if we don’t stand by it,” he said. He also announced the formation of a three-member high-powered committee to bring more transparency in local bodies across the state. The committee is expected to give its recommendations to the state government within three months.

Various political calculations were being put forth by all political parties, as everybody held their cards close to their chests. As chances of BJP and Shiv Sena coming together looked dim through this week, speculation on reaching the magic figure with the help of Congress, NCP, MNS, AIMIM, SP, reached a peak. The NCP announced that it would not support the BJP. The Congress did not clearly announce if it would not support Shiv Sena. MNS gave a late statement saying they had not received any proposal from anyone, but they didn’t consider any party to be politically untouchable. “We are open to everyone. But at the same time, no one should take us for granted. The mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi manoos,” Nitin Sardesai of MNS said.

On Saturday, Fadnavis’ announcement made all other political calculations redundant. “In various elections in the country till date, people have put immense faith in BJP. Our graph has consistently risen. We are walking ahead on the agenda of transparency and progress given by our leader Narendra Modi. In Mumbai too, we fought on the agenda of transparency. We got immense victory here. From 31 places to 82 places, it is a tremendous majority for one party. This shows that our agenda has been accepted by the people of Mumbai,” Fadnavis said.

“The majority required for any party to have its mayor in BMC is 114. No party has got it. Sena has 84. BJP has 82. So, both parties have almost equal mandate. In the past few days, our core committee thought through all these things. We talked on whether to field a candidate for mayoral position in Mumbai. In this condition when no party has clear majority, it is essential to take help from some party. We received signals that we were getting some help from some quarters. But we have decided that since Mumbai’s approval is for transparency, we cannot disrespect it. We can get mayor position, but if we compromise on transparency, we will disrespect that agenda. So, BJP will not fight mayor, deputy mayor position. BJP, Sena will get 10-10 places in the standing committee. But we won’t fight for the chairperson’s election,” he said.

“We have decided, that BJP corporators will work as sentries of transparency agenda,” he added. He also ended speculation about problems in the BJP-Sena state government. “The Sena is very much a part of the government. And we will complete our tenure,” he said.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Roate had said earlier in the day that he was confident of a Shiv Sainik becoming the mayor of Mumbai. Elections for the position of mayor would be held on 8 March.