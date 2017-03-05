‘There is no competition in Chandauli’

‘There is no competition in Chandauli’

By ANANDO BHAKTO | Mughalsarai/Sakaldiha | 5 March, 2017
BJP’s Mughalsarai candidate Sadhna Singh, BJP, Tilakdhari Bind of BSP, Babulal Yadav of SP, Mukhtar Ansari, Quami Ekta Dal, non-Yadav OBC votes, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
Sadhna Singh
‘You tour any part of the city and you will see a strong wave for the Prime Minister and for the party’.

BJP’s Mughalsarai candidate Sadhna Singh says BJP’s development plank will consolidate the votes of all castes and communities in its favour in Chandauli.

Q. One woman is pitted against two male candidates—Tilakdhari Bind of BSP and Babulal Yadav of SP? What’s the situation?

A. They have already fled from the battlefield. I have no competition from them.

Q. While the Congress and SP have forged an alliance, the BSP stands to benefit from the assimilation of Mukhtar Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal. What will be its impact on the BJP?

A. In Mughalsarai, the BJP has the blessings of one and all and people from all communities and castes are voting for the party. The BJP is going to win with a record margin here.

Q. Are you confident of securing the non-Yadav OBC votes?

A. I am the district president of the vyapar mandal (commerce chamber) and there are 41 units under me. And all the traders and small or big business-owners, be it Brahmin, Dalit, Muslim, Kshatriya, Sonkar, Vaishya, Kumar, Maurya, Bind, Chouhan, are all with me.

Q. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said “kaam bolta hai”. The BJP has retorted “karnama bolta hai”. What is the mood of the people here?

A. It will suffice to say that in Mughalsarai I have a tremendous good-will owing to my good work as the district president of the Vyapar Mandal. My competitors are going to lose their deposits. Their politics will see a jolting end in Mughalsarai.

Q. Mughalsarai is barely an hour’s drive from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency. Will Modi wave work like it did in 2014?

A. The wave is the same. You tour any part of the city and you will see a strong wave for the Prime Minister and for the party. We are way ahead in all the four seats in Chandauli. The BJP will definitely win all four seats here.

 

Related Story

Yogi Adityanath, Naimisaranya, UP CM, Hindu mythology, RSS, BJP, Chakra Teerth
UP CM Yogi weaves development into faith, plans year-long events
BJP, Kashmir, Muslim pockets, Gauhar Ahmad Bhat, South Shopian, Kashmir valley, OBC
BJP working hard to make inroads in Kashmir and Muslim pockets of Jammu
Congress, Hardik Patel, Patidar reservation agitation, Jignesh Mewani, BJP, Shabnam Hashmi, Uttar Pradesh
Congress talking to Hardik, Jignesh for support in Gujarat
BJP, West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress, Saugata Roy, Bratya Basu, Mukul Roy
BJP plans a political earthquake for Mamata

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.