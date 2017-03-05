Paytm wants Delhi traffic police to use its cashless services

Traffic violators in Delhi may soon be able to pay their fines through cashless means, as Paytm, the mobile e-wallet company, has approached Delhi Traffic Police to induct Paytm into their system of payment of traffic challans for violators. Paytm made a verbal proposal to the Delhi Traffic Police last week in a meeting held with senior officials of the Delhi Traffic Police and Paytm. Delhi Traffic Police officials have asked Paytm to make a viability presentation to the technical team of the Delhi Traffic Police along with benefits of integrating Paytm into their system, after which a decision would be taken.

A senior Delhi police official who is aware of this development told The Sunday Guardian, “We have heard the proposal made by Paytm and they will be making their representation with the proposal anytime soon. We will have to look into every aspect, which also includes the technical aspect, before a final nod is given to the project.”

“However, we are for development of technology and we are more than happy to induct digital payment modes into the traffic challan system in the wake of the Digital India campaign,” the police official said.

If the e-wallet payment method is given the green light by the Delhi Police, it will facilitate commuter and traffic violators to pay for their traffic challans through electronic money simply with the click of a button from their mobile phones, even if they do not have cash at the time when they are caught on the wrong foot.