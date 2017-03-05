Rohini heliport will introduce joyrides soon

India’s first integrated heliport, which was inaugurated earlier this week in Rohini, is working to introduce helicopter “joyrides” that are expected to start by the end of March or early April this year, enabling Delhiites and tourists to enjoy an aerial tour of the capital city.

Adventure seekers will be able to enjoy the aerial view of the capital in a 10-15-minute helicopter ride that will cost around Rs 2,499. Captain Rajveer Singh, manager of the Rohini heliport, said, “Yes, we have a facility in our project to allow the general public to take joyrides in helicopters over Delhi. It is expected to act as a good tourist attraction activity and Delhiites, too, will find such joyrides appealing since it is not every day that you get to see your city from the sky.”

A source said, “The Rohini heliport has all the manpower and resources to start joyrides, but a major concern is defining the routes. A little technicality is involved related to finance and revenue. Since Delhi is a sensitive area, there are restricted air zones where no aircraft can enter without permission. A proper plan is required to be put in place before people are freely allowed to explore the skies in Delhi.”

The “AIR89” is a restricted fly-zone in Delhi as per Aeronautical Information Service, Airports Authority of India, under which comes the Rashtrapati Bhawan and surrounding buildings where no aircraft is permitted to fly.

A source said, “There is a proposal to bring down the cost of the helicopter joyrides. At present, operators pay 25% tax to the Delhi government for the Aero Turbine Fuel (aviation fuel used to fly aircraft). If the percentage of tax is brought down to a minimum, the benefits of the Rohini Heliport’s facilities will be able to reach a lot more people.”

Captain Singh said, “Joyrides are a bonus attraction for the people. The primary benefit from the Rohini heliport cannot be undermined. The heliport is well-equipped to provide services for disaster management, emergency medical services as well as law and order surveillance. It will also act as a centre for skill development of pilots and engineers.”

Built by state-owned Pawan Hans Ltd, the heliport in Rohini has a terminal building with a capacity of 150 passengers, four hangars with parking capacity for 16 helicopters and nine parking bays. Erected over an area of 25 acres, it has come up with an investment of Rs 100 crore. The heliport also has a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for the upkeep of the Pawan Hans fleet as well as for third-party maintenance work. On the inauguration day, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had said: “Helicopters and cargo are still at a minuscule level in the country. If we have to take them to a higher level, it needs training (in skill development). We need to pull up our socks as domestic air passenger traffic in India is seeing the fastest growth in the world.” Statistics show that in January, domestic air traffic growth was more than 25%. Rohini heliport is also expected to reduce congestion at the Delhi airport, which currently handles about 40-50 helicopter arrivals and departures, on an average, per day, besides the large-scale fixed-wing operations.