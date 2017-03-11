MHA does not have a definition of ‘sedition’

MHA does not have a definition of ‘sedition’

By NAVTAN KUMAR | New Delhi | 11 March, 2017
Ministry of Home Affairs , RTI, CBI, Gopal Prasad , Red Corner Notices, NIA, Terrorism
Neither does the Ministry have details of war criminals, terrorists, anti-nationals, in custody or outside.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) does not have any details of war criminals, terrorists and anti-nationals. There is also no proper definition of “sedition” and the details of the persons charged with it.

This revelation has come through a Right to Information (RTI) reply. While the Ministry appeared to be evading a clear cut reply, other agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were not forthcoming in providing an answer.

Petitioner Gopal Prasad wanted to know from the MHA the details of “war criminals”, “terrorists”, “anti-nationals”, in custody or outside. He also sought to know the definition of “sedition” and the number of persons arrested and charged with sedition from 1950 to 2016.

Prasad also wanted to know from the Ministry whether slogan shouting against the country came under the definition of “sedition”. He also sought the list of those criminals against whom Red Corner Notices (RCN) have been issued.

In its reply, the MHA (Internal Security Division-I) said it does not have any information regarding the arrested “war criminals”, “terrorists” and those charged with “sedition”.

With regard to queries related to “sedition”, the MHA said the Ministry does not keep these records since law and order is a state subject.

Regarding terror-related cases, it said such cases are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police. The Ministry forwarded the petition to NIA and suggested the petitioner to approach state police for details of cases being handled by them.

As regards RCN cases, the Ministry transferred the application to the CBI, for being the “nodal agency in the matter”. With regard to queries related to “sedition”, it said the Ministry does not keep these records since law and order is a state subject.

On the question regarding the definition of “sedition”, the Ministry forwarded the application to Director CFT (Combating Financing of Terrorism), a cell created by the Ministry. It only mentioned that the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) compiles the records related to crimes in India.

The CBI, on its part, maintained that such RTI requests seeking information about criminals, terrorists, traitors/anti-nationalist and Red Corner Notice “are not entertained by this office and unable to provide the information of criminals against whom Red Corner Notices have been issued”.

In response to the petition, the NIA said it does not have any record of war criminals.

According to the petitioner, it is shocking that the government is not passing on the information about terrorists or war criminals or anti-nationals.

“Unless the government publicises their names, how would the common man know about them? They may be living in our locality, but we may not know because of lack of awareness. The recent Lucknow incident is a case in point. If a person has been declared a terrorist, it’s the duty of the government to let the entire country know about him so that they can remain alert,” he said.

 

Related Story

Pharmaceutical companies, RTI, Swasthya Adhikar Manch, SAE, Drugs Controller General of India, Human Papilloma Virus, Amulya Nidhi
Over 24,000 clinical trial deaths and SAEs in India in ten years
MHA babus, Ministry of Home Affairs, N.N. Vohra Committee, Dawood Ibrahim, BJP, RTI
Agencies fume as MHA babus sit on Dawood case
Centre, cash rewards, CBI, CBDT, ED, benami properties, Revenue Intelligence
Centre will expedite cash rewards to informers
Moin Qureshi, Doon School, Dehradun, Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, Enforcement Directorate
Doon, Stephen’s old boys’ networks try to save Moin Qureshi

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.