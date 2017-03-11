No tests, interviews in NDMC appointments

Irregularities in direct appointments to several posts at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) between 2010 and 2015 have come to light through an RTI application filed by Anil Mathur, an RTI activist.

Over 170 appointments in different departments, including the appointments of Grade “A” officers, clerical assistants and even doctors, were made by the NDMC between 2010-2015 without any tests and interviews, the RTI reply received from the NDMC has revealed.

A total of 143 data entry operators (DEOs), 25 clerical assistants and eight doctors in different health establishments of the NDMC were employed on a contractual basis between 2010-2015, without issuing proper advertisements for the posts, and without conducting interviews and tests for those posts.

The RTI also lists the names of people who were appointed in the various departments without conducting interviews and tests for the posts, but with the approval of the competent authority.

Anil Mathur, who filed the RTI, told The Sunday Guardian: “Such appointments were made in the NDMC without following the recruitment rules of the Department of Personnel & Training. How can anybody be appointed without conducting interviews and tests? It is illegal to fill government vacancies without putting out proper advertisements and taking written tests and interviews.”

“In the RTI reply too, they (the NDMC) have clearly mentioned that appointments were done without any tests and interviews, but with the approval of the competent authority. The departments where vacancies had been filled include the technical department and candidates require certain skills, but appointments were made without even conducting skill tests,” Mathur added.

A complaint in this regard has also been filed with the Public Grievances Commission (PGC) in Delhi by Anil Mathur, in which he has highlighted the “irregularities” in the appointments to NDMC. The matter was slated for hearing with PGC member N. Dilip Kumar on 7 February. However, bodies, including the NDMC and the three MCDs, which were being looked after by N. Dilip Kumar, had been reallocated to the P.K. Tripathi, PGC chairman, who is yet to hear the case.

Approached by The Sunday Guardian, an NDMC spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.