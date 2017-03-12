Congress, NC may fight byelections together

The National Conference and Congress are likely to fight the byelections in Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha segments as allies. The Election Commission of India has decided to hold the byelections in April. Polling in Srinagar will be held on 9 April and for Anantnag on 12 April. The byelections follow the resignation of two PDP MPs including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. CM Mehbooba resigned after being elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat fell vacant as the PDP MP Tariq Hameed Karra resigned in September 2016, accusing the PDP-BJP government of using excessive force against civilian protesters.

Sources close to J&K Congress said that JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir is keen to contest this election from Anantnag as a joint candidate of National Conference and Congress. Sources said that if the seat adjustment is done between National Conference and Congress then most likely either Farooq or Omar may contest from Srinagar.

Congress leaders are confident that if they will contest the election with National Conference and the alliance will win both the seats.