Bahubali 2’s trailer is a big hit on the Internet

“Bahubali-2” the Conclusion’s theatrical trailer release in four languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam—has become a big on Internet with around 1.5 crore hits on the second day by Saturday, a record of sorts for any Indian movie till now. The movie, which is set for a worldwide release on 28 April, is expected to gross over Rs 700 crore, more than its first part two years ago.

The unusual response on social media to Bahubali 2 has sent to dizzy heights fans of director S.S. Rajamouli as he is now compared to some of the reputed filmmakers of Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar and Lord of the Rings etc. Even in commercial terms, both the parts of the movie are likely to collect around Rs 1,300 crore, a first in Indian cinema.

Bahubali has created a craze among people to a level that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned the film in his recent campaign in UP Assembly elections.

The film based on a historical fictional story is written by Rajamouli’s father and director Vijayendra Prasasd (Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame) and is produced by Sobhu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. The movie’s Hindi as well as international rights are taken over by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Entire VFX graphic works of the film is done by Mukta Visuals in Hyderabad.

Bahubali-2 the Conclusion is a sequel to Bahubali, the Beginning, which hit the screens on 10 July 2015 and is tipped to be the largest motion picture in India.