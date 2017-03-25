J&K denies land was transferred to Baba Ramdev

By NOOR-UL-QAMRAIN | New Delhi | 25 March, 2017
The National Conference has accused Mehbooba Mufti of appeasing the RSS.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has denied media reports that they have transferred 160 kanals of industrial land at Vijaypur in Sambha district of Jammu to Baba Ramdev owned Patanjali Ayurveda Limited. But the media and the opposition parties insist that state industries minister Chander Parkash Ganga has ordered the transfer of land, but not directly.

“Chander Prakesh has close ties with Baba Ramdev and he has managed the land for his business but the land transfer is on the name of a Jammu BJP activist,” a journalist from Jammu told this newspaper. Earlier the Commissioner Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Shalendra Kumar told the media that he has not ordered any land transfer to Patanjali at Sambha.

The National Conference and other political parties have raised this issue in a big way and have accused Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of appeasing the RSS and their friends. Despite outright denial by the government, the controversy continues to be raised by the local media.

Reports from Jammu claim that the land has been allotted to a close aide of Baba Ramdev and the file was cleared this week after completing all legal formalities.

