Gujarat polls may be brought forward

The BJP is mulling over the option of bringing forward the Assembly elections of Gujarat, scheduled for December this year.

There has not been any formal decision in this regard. However, party leaders feel that there is a pro-BJP sentiment across the country after the party’s spectacular performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and also in Goa and Manipur, and that they should capitalise on it by advancing the polls. According to a BJP leader, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad this month, during which he may discuss with local leaders the idea of bringing forward the elections. He will be given a warm reception at the Sabarmati riverfront on 29 March, for leading the party to victory in the four states and forming governments there. He will also take part in Assembly proceedings on 30 March. Shah is an MLA in the Gujarat Assembly.

“We are ready for elections as and when it happens. The government as well as the party is already with the public through various programmes. There is no need for any special preparation. Our programmes are going on,” said Bharatbhai Pandya, state BJP spokesperson.

A meeting of senior party leaders has been organised on 27 March and 28 March to take stock of the situation in the state. Another meeting of “shakti kendras”, the grassroots organisational units, has been planned from 6 April to 24 April during which party leaders will shape the electoral strategy. There are over 9,000 “shakti kendras” in Gujarat.

Besides UP and Uttarakhand, the BJP is also buoyed by the success in the local body elections in Maharashtra.

The party has launched its campaign with the slogan “UP mein 325, Gujarat mein 150”, thus setting the target of 150 seats. There are 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly. Big hoardings and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been put up at all major places.

According to sources, the party also feels that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime may impact the state’s economy and therefore elections should be held before it is rolled out in July. Moreover, there is also the unpredictable monsoon factor, which can go in favour of early elections. However, the high temperature during May-June may go against the argument.