VHP plans to convince Muslims on Ram temple

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to convince the Muslim litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi case that they should allow the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya by entering into a dialogue with them.

The VHP plans to place such “facts” in front of them that, they feel, would convince them that Babri masjid was built on a temple razed by Mughal emperor Babur in 1528. Documents accessed by The Sunday Guardian, which constitute the “talking points”, talks about rules within Islam that say that forcibly building a mosque on the land of another is un-Islamic and the namaz done from that place is not accepted by God.

“The Quran and Islam do not allow demolishing a temple and building a mosque on it”, reads one of the points.

Among other points, the documents say that under the laws of Islam, only the real owner of the land can either donate his land for building a mosque or he/she can construct a mosque on his/her own land, neither of which was applicable in the case of Babri Masjid that was built in Ayodhya after Babur destroyed the temple. Babur has been defined as someone who was “no messenger of god, but was a foreign invader”.

The document also rejects the idea that a mosque and a temple can exist adjacent to each other.

“Many say that building a temple and mosque adjacent to each other will bring peace; this is baseless as historical evidence suggests that they cannot exist together,” the document says.

“The argument raised by the Muslims in court was that Namaz is done without any noise and in a tranquil environment. However, Hindus do aarti in temples with a lot of noise; hence, it is not practically possible to have a temple and mosque together in Ayodhya,” the document further says.

“There are at least one dozens mosques in Ayodhya where no one reads Namaz and they existed even before 6 December 1992 (when Babri Masjid was demolished) and they continue to exist now. None of these mosques were touched by the Kar Sevaks in 1992, nor were any Muslim targeted,” the document adds.

“Ayodhya is as important to the Hindus as Mecca is important to the Muslims. No non-Muslims can enter Mecca, hence no mosque or Islamic centre can be built in Ayodhya,” the document says.

According to the document, the “Hindu community” expects the Muslim community to fulfil their promise that they had made in 1991 to the then Prime Minister that they themselves will give the ownership of the land to the Hindu community if it is proven that the mosque was built after demolishing an existing temple in Ayodhya—something that was proven in the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement.