Congress overhaul is expected

The Congress is in “panic mode” after the party’s abysmal performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, especially in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, according to sources.

However, refusing to acknowledge any “panic” in the party, P.C. Chacko, a former MP from Thrissur, Kerala, said, “The 130-year-old party is never in panic mode. The Congress party is able to regain its strength and bounce back. The party’s performance in Punjab was commendable and it will grab the centre-stage once again. Also, the party will introspect and ensure any reform or restructuring, if needed.”

Chacko refused to comment when asked about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, after the party’s poor performance in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Soon after the results of the Assembly elections were declared on 11 March, Rahul Gandhi had said that the party needs structural and organisational changes as the results in Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress could get only seven of the 403 Assembly seats after a tie-up with the Samajwadi Party, did not meet the party’s expectations in the state.

Admitting that the loss in the Assembly elections, especially in UP, was “saddening”, Congress leaders have said that, besides introspection, some fundamental restructuring and tough strategy decisions are needed. The Congress party’s hiring of Prashant Kishor, a backroom strategist, did not pay off in the UP Assembly elections.

Congress spokesperson Avinash Pande said: “The party will introspect on the reasons for the loss in the Assembly elections in UP and Uttarakhand and we will ensure changes to strengthen the party.”

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior Congress lawmaker, had said earlier: “There is no reason for despondency. There is a need for surgical, structural changes and I have no doubt they will happen.”