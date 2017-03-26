I support Modi’s call to end triple talaq: Fazal

In the backdrop of frequent controversial statements by Islamic clerics, Nafees Fazal, former Congress minister, has criticised the unprecedented fatwas (religious edicts) and held the Indira Gandhi regime responsible for allowing clerics to exercise “too much” cultural autonomy in social matters by allowing formation of a Muslim Personal Law Board. Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to take up the cause of Muslim women, Fazal said that she supports Modi’s approach to help Muslim women fight un-Islamic practices like instant triple talaq.

Fazal told The Sunday Guardian, “Islam does not allow just about any mullah or maulana to issue a fatwa. Those who have studied Islam and hold the authority to issue fatwa are the only ones whom people should approach if they need clarification on matters pertaining to Islamic law. But now, over the years, Indian clerics have been issuing fatwas. If we see this in retrospect, the first major controversy that started around the role of clerics in modern Indian society was during the Shah Bano case. Rajiv Gandhi’s government had nullified the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Shah Bano case after it faced a lot of heat from Muslim clergymen. Ever since, the maulanas and mullahs started wearing a ‘new garb’ of statements heavily loaded with either political or regressive cultural narration that only puts the Muslim community in a bad light.”

Drawing a comparison between Khap Panchayats and the controversial edicts, Fazal said, “We collectively criticised the role of Khap Panchayats when they started passing unconstitutional punishments to the common people, thinking that they have the authority to do so. These fatwas are unconstitutional too. Misuse of fatwas should be condemned as much as Khap Panchayats have been. Maulanas and mullahs cannot be allowed to act like unruly panchayat heads.” About fatwas issued on Sania Mirza for wearing skirts, the issue of a Muslim girl’s singing career as anti-Shariah etc., Fazal said, “Why don’t we see fatwas being issued against Muslim men? Is everything they do as per Islamic law? I feel that Muslim women should stand up against Muslim men. Issuing fatwas to vote for any particular political party should not be accepted by the people. This, too, should be seen as a misuse of fatwas.” She added, “Now we have seen Narendra Modi talk sense in matters of Muslim women. I fully support his call to end the practice of instant triple talaq and I respect that, but it is disappointing to see that the Congress has not taken up the issue yet.”

“I had to face criticism from Muslim men in Karnataka when I wanted to contest polls from there. They did not want a woman to be their competitor. Though it is an autonomous body, a Muslim woman was displaced as minority commission chairperson to accommodate a Muslim man. This is why I feel that Muslim women should celebrate their power and come out in the open to speak about their rights,” Fazal added.