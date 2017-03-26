Ex MP, AICC Secretary arrested for abusing cop

Former Rajya Sabha member and AICC secretary V Hanumanth Rao, popularly known as VH, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Saturday for abusing a city police inspector. VH, as he is popularly known, was booked with cases under IPC Section 353 (for threatening a public servant on duty with criminal force and assaulting the cop.

P Sudhakar, who was on duty at the Telangana Assembly’s media point, was verbally abused and physically pushed aside by VH when he was prevented from addressing the media.

He also threatened the inspector to punish him when the Congress comes to power in the State in next elections. After the incident, Sudhakar in his facebbok post annouced his resignation. “I will resign from my job as I was openly abused because of my SC background,” the post read.

VH, however, maintaned that he was being target.

“I am targeted because of the instructions from the government,” VH told The Sunday Guardian.