‘Anaemia is common in Kashmiri girls’

‘Anaemia is common in Kashmiri girls’

By NOOR-UL-QAMRAIN | Srinagar | 2 April, 2017
Anaemia, Kashmir, SKIMS, Terna Medical College, health services authorities, Kashmiri girls
Lakhs of girls in Kashmir, especially in rural areas, are suffering from moderate anaemia.

Lakhs of girls in Kashmir, especially in rural areas, are suffering from moderate anaemia. A team of doctors from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) and Terna Medical College (TMC) of Mumbai have submitted their report and have recommended mass awareness among the girls to improve their health condition.

When The Sunday Guardian interviewed some state health services authorities and people in the state social welfare department, they seemed clueless about how to intervene.

“I think the social welfare department should step-in and start an awareness campaign to tackle the situation,” a senior official of the state health department told this newspaper.

The survey also pointed out that hundreds of girls were overweight and they have thyromegaly (iodine deficiency).

According to the team of doctors, they have found out that of the 450 students between the age group of 12 years and 18 years, 114 girl students were suffering from moderate anaemia.

According to this study, about 55% school-going Kashmiri girls are suffering from moderate anaemia due to the deficiency of adequate nutrition.  

Related Story

BJP, Kashmir, Muslim pockets, Gauhar Ahmad Bhat, South Shopian, Kashmir valley, OBC
BJP working hard to make inroads in Kashmir and Muslim pockets of Jammu
Chopped braids, mob violence, Kashmir, vigilantism, Abdul Salam Wani, J&K Police, Muneer Ahmad Khan,
Chopped braids lead to mob violence in valley
South India, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir government, Rajnath Singh, J&K Tourism Department, Tamil Nadu, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Sheela Shetty
South India comes to rescue of Tourist-starved Kashmir
Tourists, Ladakh, Kashmir, dry season, tourism festival, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Kargil
Tourists throng to Ladakh, as Kashmir witnesses dry season

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.