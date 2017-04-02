Congress leader questions PK’s role

By OUR CORRESPONDENT | Lucknow | 2 April, 2017
Veteran Congress leader Haji Siraj Mehndi has sent a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, questioning the role of political strategist Prashant Kishore in forging an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

In his letter, Haji Siraj Mehndi, who is also the chairman of the UPCC minority cell, has asked that “the party workers want to know whether Mr Kishore was authorized by the party leadership to initiate talks of alliance and finalize seat distribution or whether he did this on his own”. When the situation was favorable for the party, what was the need for an alliance with the SP, Mehndi asked in the letter. 

