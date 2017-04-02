Pakistan funding Kashmir stone pelters: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Pakistan funds stone pelters in Kashmir and the pelters get paid on the basis of the number of stones thrown. Singh was speaking at the “Shauryagatha” event organised by India News at the Taj Palace hotel here on Friday, to honour paramilitary forces. He said that when security forces fight against terrorists, Pakistan-funded stone pelters throw stones at them, adding that the Government of India wants to solve the Kashmir issue.

Asked about India playing cricket with Pakistan, Singh said: “I know it will create a controversy if I will say anything, but I want to make an appeal to Pakistan to stop sponsoring terrorism in India so that we can play cricket in a better and conducive environment.” When Deepak Chaurasia, Editor-in-Chief of India News, asked again about the present scenario, Singh said: “As I said, we can play cricket in a conducive environment.” Singh also honoured 13 soldiers of paramilitary forces for their bravery, and congratulated India News for organising such an event. Kartikeya Sharma, founder and promoter of the ITV Network, and others were present at the event. Singh also said that the government was working to give a minimum of Rs 1 crore to every martyr’s family.