Chaos outside RBI over note exchange

By DIBYENDU MONDAL | NEW DELHI | 2 April, 2017
Chaos, confusion and anger ruled  the minds of hundreds of people who had queued up at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here on Friday, the last day for exchanging their demonetised currencies.

Amid heavy police deployment, people restlessly waited for some positive information from the RBI as many were not being allowed to go inside the Central bank to get their old notes exchanged. A 91-year-old man was sitting on the pavement right outside the RBI’s office here to get his Rs11,000 in old notes exchanged. He said he had been coming here for the past three days, only to be turned away by police officials posted outside the RBI office. Another 82-year-old lady, who had come from Rajasthan to get her Rs 5,000 in old notes exchanged, was also turned away. At around 4 p.m. on Friday, the RBI made announcements outside its office, asking people to return home and allowing only Indian Passport holders who were outside India during the demonetisation period, to get their old currency notes exchanged. The Central bank had allowed citizens who were abroad during November and December last year to get their old currency of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 exchanged at the RBI office till 31 March. The RBI has also set 30 June as the deadline for NRIs.

