Jaffer Shareef’s letter to PM Triggers speculation

In his six decade long political career, C.K. Jaffer Shareef has had his way in Congress politics in Karnataka on several occasions and got away as well. But the latest seems to have beaten everything he did in the past. A letter by the former Railway Minister and Karnataka Congress’ minority face to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 March 2017 has surprised many in political circles.

Shareef writes, “I personally feel that nobody should find fault with Shri Mohan Bhagwat’s name being considered for Presidentship of our country”, and goes on to add: “As a Muslim and a person of the minority community, I feel minority communities should not have any fear or crisis of confidence in Mr Mohan Bhagwat’s name being considered for Presidentship.”

The letter then goes on to endorse the other political reforms like “One Time” elections to Parliament and states as suggested by PM Modi. Shareef, who was considered to be a close confidant of Indira Gandhi, recalls the contribution of the RSS to the nation: “I remember after the Bangladesh war, the RSS had supported Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, in the national interest.” While Shareef could not be contacted as he was travelling from Delhi, his political heir and grandson Rahman told The Sunday Guardian, “Mr Jaffer Shareef is a true Congressman who has been with the party for six decades. He has some good friends in the RSS and it’s purely his personal view. One should not read too much into the letter as he feels that in the present political scenario in the country, the suggestion of Mr Bhagwat for President is in the national interest.” Shareef was in Delhi seeking an appointment with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He was denied an appointment and had to share his views with her political secretary V. George. The letter has triggered the debate on whether C.K. Jaffer Shareef is BJP bound, like S.M. Krishna who joined the BJP last week. Shareef’s equation with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not considered to be good.

The question is: what does BJP gain by admitting Shareef? Shareef’s strong influence on the minority communities, including the Christians of Bengaluru, cannot be discounted. He also shares a good equation with Yeddyurappa and is known for his closeness to several RSS leaders. Even in February this year, Jaffer Shareef attended the last rites of senior RSS functionary M.C. Jayadev. The BJP is hoping that a prominent Muslim face like Jaffer Shareef will help in its outreach to the Muslims. In at least 45 of the 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, the minority communities have a strong influence. Shareef could help the party split the minority votes in these seats.

The state also has a huge Lingayat base, a community to which Yeddyurappa belongs. Lingayats are traditionally known for their faith in secularism. It’s here that the role of Jaffer Shareef could help the BJP win some more seats. An entry into BJP gives Shareef the opportunity “to settle” his grandsons for whom he has big political dreams.

The opinion in the BJP is divided on the issue. Senior RSS leader and vice president of BJP Karnataka, Nirmal Surana, said, “Mohan Bhagwatji has already said that he is not in the race for Presidentship, so the suggestion of Mr Shareef has no significance. As far as his praise of the RSS in nation building, why is he having such a late realisation?”