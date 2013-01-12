Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju is an ambitious man. He is lobbying hard for the post of Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The UPA government made him the chairman of the Press Council of India after his retirement, but obviously he is not satisfied. Katju comes from a Kashmiri Brahmin family settled in Allahabad. His grandfather Kailash Nath Katju was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and then Governor of West Bengal and Orissa. He also held important portfolios such as law and home in Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet. He was a staunch opponent of the Hindu Code Bill. Markandey Katju's father, Shiv Nath Katju, a judge, was also the president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and was put under house arrest during the Ayodhya movement.