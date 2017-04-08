Kashmiri boys who sang Pak anthem may face NIA scanner

By NOOR-UL-QAMRAIN | Srinagar | 8 April, 2017
A National Investigation Agency team is likely to interrogate the players of a local cricket team in Ganderbal who were seen singing the Pakistani national anthem and donning Pakistani green jerseys in a video that went viral on social media.

A National Investigation Agency team is likely to interrogate the players of a local cricket team in Ganderbal who were seen singing the Pakistani national anthem and donning Pakistani green jerseys in a video that went viral on social media. There were reports earlier that all the 12 players had been arrested by the police, but a senior police officer clarified to this newspaper that the boys had only been detained for counseling. The officer confirmed that the police has decided not to act against them.

“There are no separatist or militant handlers in this case. So we have decided to keep them under check and have counselled them,” the officer said. Police acted after the video went viral showing the “cricketers” wearing the jersey of the Pakistan cricket team and singing the Pakistani national anthem.

 

