‘No tickets to new entrants’

Some Trinamool Congress leaders do not want Mamata Banerjee to give panchayat election tickets to new entrants to the party. Last week, at a meeting in Barasat, Saugata Roy complained that plum jobs and tickets were being given to all those who had joined the Trinamool after 2009, the year it rose to power at the Centre. He said that the party should debate the matter. But he was immediately countered by Mukul Roy, who said that the Trinamool was a growing organisation and no one could be stopped from joining it, be it in 1998 or 2009. The 1998 reference was to Saugata Roy, the year he joined the party. ut the debate started by Saugata Roy is fast catching up and other party leaders are voicing similar concerns.