Flood scare in valley as rains, avalanche go on

By NOOR-UL-QAMRAIN | Srinagar | 8 April, 2017
Unexpected mid-spring snow and incessant rains have made people in the Kashmir valley apprehensive of flood.

Unexpected mid-spring snow and incessant rains have made people in the Kashmir valley apprehensive of flood. Their fear grew stronger after flash floods in Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Doda damaged properties and crops and two civilians were drowned in Kokernag in South Kashmir. Further casualties were reported by the Army spokesperson who told the media that three soldiers at the Batalik sector in Kargil were killed by an avalanche. He said many avalanches were caused by heavy snowfall in Ladakh, damaging their bunkers.

Incessant rains for the last three days have resulted in the swelling of the Jhelum, which spans the entire Kashmir starting from Verinag in South Kashmir. The administration warned the people living near Jhelum and in adjoining low-lying areas to evacuate, revealing that the river waters have crossed the danger mark. According to the Met Department, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded one of the highest rainfalls ever and after 13 years snow has been witnessed in April.

Although the government later said that the threat of flood has receded, hundreds of families migrated from the low-lying areas of Srinagar to safer places. Hundreds of shopkeepers in Srinagar toiled in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday to shift their merchandise.

Heavy rains resulted in the closure of the National Highway at a number of places in the Ramban sector. The link  roads in Doda-Kishtwar belt have been closed, too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, assuring her of all help from the Centre in relief work. CM Mehbooba has made a unified control room and has asked her administration to remain active on the ground to provide relief to the people.

