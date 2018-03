The rift between Omar Abdullah and the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to widen in the coming days. Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz have been asking Congress president Sonia Gandhi to pull out of the alliance with the National Conference in the Valley. Meanwhile, Abdullah's government, which completed four years, issued advertisements featuring the Chief Minister's photographs, but not that of senior Congress leaders such as Azad and Soz.