Omar didn’t let father dance

Farooq Abdullah hosted an evening of ghazals and Kashmiri food at Kashmir House on Prithviraj Road on 14 December. The evening began with Justice Markandey Katju releasing a book of poems written by Anjali Ada. It was followed by Kashmiri Sufi music. As the evening livened up, Farooq Abdullah went to the dais and was about to start dancing when his son Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, dragged him down. He is believed to have reprimanded his father by saying that such behaviour did not suit a Cabinet minister and the president of a party. The guests, including Congress' Saifuddin Soz and Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP's Sameer Kaul left in quiet embarrassment without even having dinner. People were heard mumbling, "Farooq is Farooq. He did not deserve this treatment." A distressed and humiliated Farooq left for London the next day to be with his wife. Omar Abdullah followed him, as he wanted his mother to mediate between him and his father.