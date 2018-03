Farooq Abdullah, joint candidate of National Conference and Congress, has won the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat by defeating PDP candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan by about 10,000 votes.

After his victory, he told reporters that Governor’s Rule should be imposed in Jammu and Kashmir without delay. He said the PDP-BJP government in the state has failed on all fronts. He pitched for talks with Huriyat and Pakistan to address the political aspirations of the Kashmiris.