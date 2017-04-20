President of India condoles the passing away of Nora Chopra

By OUR CORRESPONDENT | New Delhi | 20 April, 2017
President Pranab Mukherjee has condoled the passing away of senior journalist, Nora Chopra.

In a message to her son, Rahil Chopra, the President has said, “I am sad to learn about the passing away of your mother, Smt. Nora Chopra, whom I (had) known for long years.

"A senior journalist and columnist, Smt. Chopra was widely admired and respected for her journalistic skills. She had a long and distinguished career, especially with The Sunday Guardian. In her death, the nation has lost a veteran journalist who inspired many others.

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences and convey the same to the rest of your family members.  I pray to the Almighty to give you and other members of the family the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss”.

