DU admission process may start soon

Delhi University (DU) admission process, which was supposed to commence by the end of March, is now likely to start by the end of this April. While the admission notification isn’t out yet, sources have told The Sunday Guardian that online registration is likely to begin soon.

Furthermore, university’s plan to take admission on the basis of entrance examination for undergraduate admission, instead of the cut-off system has still remained uncertain.

“The plans of DU to introduce an entrance examination for undergraduate admission, instead of the cut-off system, has remained on paper as the university could not finalise the plans for any change. The university discussed the infrastructure that would be required as well as the format for the entrance examination but could not come up with the new system.” Rajesh Jha, the Executive Council member of the DU said.

“The colleges of DU provide admission to almost 70,000 students in hundreds of courses and such lackadaisical approach of the administration is not good. The University has yet not formed admission committee, earlier, the committee had members from Academic Council and Executive Council but this year till now members from both the council are not informed about the commissioning of any such committee, Jha toldThe Sunday Guardian.

The centralised “only online” process, introduced by the university last year, caused much confusion and delay due to several technical glitches. Consequently, many seats had remained available even after the end of admission session.

The post of the Dean Students Welfare, responsible for the admission process and complaint resolution of the students during and after the admission, is vacant. The unpreparedness of DU may postpone the expectations of early admission for the new academic session. Last year also DU had missed several deadline of initiating early admission process. However, sources have said that the admission for the undergraduate courses of DU likely to start in the end of this April.