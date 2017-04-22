DMRC will start water ATMs at Metro stations

This summer, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will equip 34 Metro stations, among a total of 156 stations, with water dispensing ATMs to help quench the thirst of an estimated over 30 lakh commuters using the Metro network daily.

In the first phase of the installation of the water dispensing ATMs, 32 among the 34 stations would be on the Blue Line, while two stations on the Green Line—Inderlok-5 and Punjabi Bagh—would also be installed with water ATMs. On the Blue Line, stations like Dwarka sectors 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, Dwarka Mor, Nawada, Tagore Garden, Subhash Nagar, Patel Nagar, Indraprastha, Yamuna Bank, Mayur Vihar, Preet Vihar, among others, will have water ATMs.

The water ATMs in these stations will be installed and maintained by third party contractors.

However, water at these stations will be available at a nominal rate of Rs 2 for 250 ml of water, while a litre of water would cost as little as Rs 5.

The consumer will be able to see, in real time, the quality of the water being served to them. For this, every water ATM shall be provided with LED board for display of ISO 10500: 2012 water quality parameters on a real-time basis, including, pH level of the water, temperature and TDS of water.

The DMRC has specified that if contractors are unable to maintain a smooth flow of water during operational hours, they would have to bear a monetary penalty, which will range from Rs 2,000 per day to Rs 5,000 per day. In this regard, the DMRC has already floated e-tenders and the ATMs are likely to be functional from mid June this ysear.

A DMRC spokesperson told The Sunday Guardian, “We are starting this project currently with 34 stations, which will be expanded to other stations in the coming days.

This project will bring respite to many commuters during the summer months. The DMRC will also ensure that the quality of water is not compromised.”