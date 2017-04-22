Muslim men should avoid instant Triple Talaqs: Ajmer Dewan

Syed Zainul Abedin, the Dewan (spiritual head) of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, has been frequently criticised for his comments on topical Muslim issues like triple talaq, etc. Dewan Sahab had recently faced backlash from his younger brother who called him a “non-Muslim” for his thoughts. Speaking to The Sunday Guardian, Dewan Abedin, popularly known as Dewan Sahab, clarified the longstanding misunderstandings that his comments have generated among the public. Excerpts:

Q. You have earlier spoken in favour of constitutionally banning the practice of instant triple talaq in India. According to you, why is this proposal not being supported by all Muslims unanimously?

A. I never said that instant triple talaq should be constitutionally banned. Talaq is allowed, but it is counted among the most hateful permitted practices. The Shariah has sanctioned us an alternative method of talaq, which is approximately a three-month long process and ensures fair proceedings in ending a marriage. Earlier, I had made the statement saying that Muslim men should refrain from the practice of instant triple talaq because it ends the marriage without any scope of reconciliation in the future. Also, I would request the Central government to invite all religious heads of various schools of thought that prevail in India on a single national platform and once and for all clear the whole confusion surrounding the controversy. Muslim men should avoid instant triple talaq at all costs.

Q. In the light of the recent controversy around singer Sonu Nigam’s comment on “forced religiousness”, what do you think is the right solution—banning loudspeakers across all places of worship of different religions or equal tolerance for all?

A. India gives prominence to cultural identity. This is not a country that feels embarrassed about its religious and cultural identity, which is why such controversies are ironies. I do not support Sonu Nigam’s stance on “forced religiousness”. Be it Gurbani, aarti, azaan or Sunday mass, all these practices are driven by religious beliefs and they bring peace to a large number of people. No good will come out from banning them. People play music, dance on streets, at clubs, at weddings, etc. All these activities that are inspired by English culture find supporters here too and nobody asks these to be banned. It is really disheartening to know that we have to discuss such issues in a land like India.

Q. Why is the demand to ban beef deemed anti-Muslim, though people across faiths consume beef?

A. My analysis is that 60-70% Indians consume beef, under which ox, oxen, buffalo all are counted. India’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb does not allow us to hurt sentiments of people by doing something about which a lot of people feel so strongly about. We have to co-exist and for that here in this case, we should avoid beef irrespective of our financial status, religion or cultural background. The shrine of Ajmer Sharif Khawaja’s second disciple is in Nagore, where no man who consumed beef was allowed to visit as the Sufi saint had put restrictions on the consumption of beef.

Q. The suggestion to make national anthem compulsory in movie theatres and yoga in schools etc., has been criticised by Muslims on the basis that the Shariah does not allow us to indulge in these activities. What is your take on the issue?

A. India is a huge country and not everybody can have the same opinion. Criticism will come and it is okay for that to happen. But personally, I do not think there is any harm in singing our national anthem.

My kids and my grandkids now all have sung the national anthem. I feel no resistance in doing so. As far as yoga is concerned, it is a form of exercise. Religions do not dictate the terms of exercise, but there are some asanas that symbolise worship of a particular form. So, those who do not find it right can skip those asanas.

Q. Given that Islam has come under vast scrutiny across the world, do you agree that Islam needs reformation? If yes, what are the most urgent reforms?

A. Islam does not need reformation. Allah bestowed the Quran upon us to make our lives better by giving us the perfect system.

If people absorb this system and its teachings within them, they will automatically change for better. The immediate change should be brought in our divisive mindset. We must learn to co-exist with people of different backgrounds peacefully, that would be a reformation in itself.

Q. How can Muslims in India contribute to counter the negative sentiments against Islam that prevail across the world today?

A. Muslims in India need to emphasise on their modern education so that they can help India grow. If the quality of human resource increases in India, then India will have the potential to become a superpower. Muslims should contribute in making a powerful India that will become their contribution to the world.