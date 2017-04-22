‘BJP wants new CM in J&K, may engineer a split in the PDP’

If sources are to be believed the National Security Agency is in favour of changing the face of the government in Jammu and Kashmir in the light of Mehbooba Mufti’s failure to contain street violence. Sources said that CM Mufti has herself been apprised of the impending “reshuffle” by her party colleagues who have warned her that the BJP may engineer a split in her People’s Democratic Party.

CM Mufti has been told that the BJP may poach a few PDP MLAs and lead them to a revolt, after which she would be replaced by a “Kashmiri face who is already close to the BJP”.

This development comes amidst growing acrimony between allies PDP and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Whereas CM Mufti is increasingly under pressure to snap ties with the national party, the Home Ministry and the National Security Advisor are holding her responsible for the protests.

The BJP is also of the view that the PDP’s failure to control the situation in Kashmir is becoming an embarrassment for it nationally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his displeasure over the deteriorating situation in the Kashmir valley, especially in the backdrop of the recent students’ protests which forced the government to close down all educational institutions. The low turnout in the Srinagar bypolls has made New Delhi rethink about the continuation of Mehbooba Mufti as state’s CM.

In the Union Cabinet, some ministers are in favour of imposition of Governor’s Rule in J&K. The feedback given by Army chief Bipin Rawat to NSA Ajit Doval after his visit to J&K and the ground feedback by different intelligence agencies have added to the worries of New Delhi on how to handle the situation in J&K with Mufti as CM.

Recently, PDP candidate from Anantnag Parliamentary segment, Tassaduq Mufti, who is the younger brother of Mehbooba Mufti, told a national newspaper that it was time for New Delhi to respond to the growing alienation and anger in Kashmir. He said New Delhi should start the process of dialogue to address the aspirations of the youth. He opined that in the backdrop of the violence and strong-arm tactics to contain it, the PDP’s credibility has been eroded. Mehbooba Mufti is trying to keep her flock together amid a lot of “pressures and pulls” from New Delhi.