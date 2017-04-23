‘ED, NIA yet to summon Zakir Naik’

Controversial Islamic preacher and founder of Islamic Research Foundation, Zakir Naik has alleged that the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate have failed to summon him “properly” until now. This week, a Mumbai court issued a non-bailable warrant against him after the NIA told the court that he had failed to appear before it despite being served three summons. When asked why he has not yet appeared before the NIA, his lawyer Mubin Solkar told The Sunday Guardian, “No summons has been served to Dr Zakir Naik in accordance with the procedure prescribed in law.” He alleged that in fact, the NIA and the ED had not yet responded to Naik’s offer of appearing before them via Skype or any internet medium. “All along, he has expressed his willingness to appear before any agency,” Solkar told The Sunday Guardian.

When asked about the details of the summons, which the NIA has claimed to have served on Naik, Solkar said, “According to us, NIA is aware that Dr Zakir Naik is an NRI. They know that he is abroad. They should find out what the procedure of summoning such a person is. They should follow that procedure to summon him.” He said that Naik will take a call on appearing before the agencies only after they serve him proper summons.

“All along, he has expressed his willingness to appear before any agency. He wants to help any probe that is going on,” he said. Nearly a month and a half ago, Zakir Naik wrote to the NIA and ED, Solkar said. “We had offered to them in writing that Dr Zakir Naik was willing to appear before them through Sykpe or any other internet medium. But they haven’t yet responded to our offer. They have neither rejected, nor accepted it,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, sources in NIA told The Sunday Guardian that the agency will now execute the non-bailable warrant issued against Naik. It is soon slated to initiate the procedure for issuing a Red Corner Notice against Naik. “That is the only remedy available to us since he is out of India,” an official said.

The NIA had told the court that Naik is required for investigation, as he has been found to be promoting enmity between different religious groups here through his public speeches and lectures. The agency has claimed that his activities have incited the Muslim youth and terrorists here and abroad to commit acts of terrorism. “These activities of Dr Zakir Naik and his associates are causing disaffection against Government of India and are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony among various communities and likely to disturb the public tranquility,” the NIA application has stated. “On a number of occasions, his public speeches have led to communal tension and imminent violence among followers of different sects and religions, creating very serious law and order situations,” it said further.

The agency has claimed that Naik has been trying to evade his arrest by staying abroad. “The person is urgently required for investigations to unearth the conspiracy and for which a non-bailable warrant is required,” NIA said in its application.