Pak-backed terrorists shifting valley focus to Wahhabi from azaadi

The Pakistan-sponsored “struggle” for an “independent Kashmir” is fast moving towards the ultimate goal of establishing a Wahabbi concept of Shariah in the valley. Indian security agencies are slowly waking up to this rapidly changing narrative on the ground after they intercepted conversations between members of terror groups, in which a terrorist commander was telling his workers that their ultimate aim was the establishment of Shariah as practised not by the moderates but by the Wahabis, prescribing both religious and secular duties, and not the “democratic freedom” of Kashmir. Such an imposition would be contrary to the syncretic traditions of Kashmir and its population.

A similar exchange of dialogue has been accessed by The Sunday Guardian. It took place in one of the messaging groups, which has sympathisers of terror groups as its members. During the conversation, a spokesperson of the terror group stated that their “fight was for the establishment of Shariah in Kashmir and not regional versions of nationalism”.

Sources in the security agencies, while commenting on the changing scenario in the valley, in which the objective for throwing stones was changing from “securing azaadi” to “establishing Shariah”, described the development as “very dangerous” since talking about Shariah is more appealing than azaadi and it will attract international “actors” in huge numbers.

In Afghanistan, people were led to believe that they are supporting the Taliban to free them from “tyranny”, but at the end of the day they came under more restrictions due to the establishment of the Wahhabi version of Shariah. “We cannot let a similar situation develop in the valley as it will become very dangerous. If it is not stopped, then soon it might become the new gathering ground for jihadi fighters. We already have reports that many ISIS fighters who were active in Syria and Iraq are now fleeing those parts and moving to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Once they enter Pakistan, they will be pushed into the valley. We cannot have battle hardened, suicide bombers operating in the valley, so close to the national capital,” said a senior source in a security agency.

Indian security agencies, however, are operating under strict instructions not to antagonise the local population, as it might deepen the divide between the locals and the government. However, these well-meaning instructions are also leading to the rapid penetration of jihadi elements into the valley. Indeed, the co-option of radicals rather than confronting them approach, favoured by top brains dealing with security in the Narendra Modi government, directly led to the alliance of the BJP and the PDP in the state.