AAP likely to face more turmoil, byelections

Delhi is set to witness more political turmoil detrimental to the Aam Aadmi Party, following the election results of the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

While the disqualification sword hangs over 21 MLAs who were appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there is strong resentment within the party and many of its leaders are ready to switch sides. Sensing this restlessness, Kejriwal has warned his councillors that God would punish those who desert the party.

Sources said the Election Commission has heard the disqualification case and a judgement is expected soon. The President has already turned down the bill seeking exemption from disqualification. There is sufficient evidence against these MLAs, and if sources are to be believed, the AAP government will not be able to protect them from legal scrutiny.

“If these MLAs are disqualified, it will lead to byelections. It will be a big challenge for Kejriwal, whose support base is dwindling gradually, to retain those seats. In the meantime, it will also be a big challenge for him to keep his flock together as many of them are in touch with the BJP,” said sources, adding that “if mass desertions take place in AAP, Delhi could see yet another mid-term elections in less than three years”.

However, a BJP source said that despite growing resentment within AAP, the party will not do anything which will be seen as an effort to destabilise the government. “Kejriwal will make every effort to play the ‘victim card’ saying the BJP wants to topple his government and force second mid-term polls. The BJP will not fall prey to this and will extend constructive support to the government on the issue of development. In any case, we believe in the democratic process,” he said. According to sources, the BJP strategy of not disturbing the Kejriwal government will also ensure that he remains confined to Delhi, busy fighting rebellion in the party and protecting his government. “This way, he will not be able to focus much on the Gujarat elections where he was planning to make inroads, taking advantage of the Patidar movement. He also had plans for the next year’s Karnataka elections. The more he remains confined to Delhi, the better it will be for the BJP,” said sources.

“In any case, his ambition of becoming a polarising factor against Narendra Modi has fallen flat in the changed political atmosphere. The drubbing in Punjab and Goa, and now in MCD, has blunted his appeal. He is under pressure to first keep his house in order in Delhi before venturing out,” sources said.

As for the disqualification case, BJP leaders have started preparing for byelections. The party candidates who had contested the Assembly elections in 2015, and also other aspirants, have started preparing for the possible byelections and lobbying for tickets. The BJP is hopeful that it will be a good opportunity for it to increase its strength in the Delhi Assembly. Their hope has increased after winning the Rajouri Garden byelections, in which the AAP was relegated to the third position.