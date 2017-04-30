GST Last date may be extended

The last date for enrolment under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is likely to be extended. Earlier, the last date for registration under GST was fixed as 30 April 2017 for dealers across the country. Also, the Ministry of Finance is open to the idea of extending the roll-out date for GST to 1 September 2017, instead of July 2017, sources told The Sunday Guardian. “The Narendra Modi government is trying to make transition to the GST comfortable for traders across the nation. For that, the government is open to the idea of extending the date of registration and even the roll-out date for GST. The GST constitution has enabled us to extend the roll-out date, not exceeding 1 September 2017,” a source said. However, the Centre’s aim is to roll-out the GST from 1 July 2017.