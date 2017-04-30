Turkey ‘warms up’ to India, seeks help on Syrian refugees

Turkey is showing more “warmth” towards India on key issues like Ankara’s support to India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), resolution of the Kashmir issue bilaterally between India and Pakistan. In addition, Turkey wants Indians to teach and feed Syrian refugees languishing there, academic tie-ups with Indian universities and an increase in Turkish scholarships to Indian students studying in various Turkish universities. A group of academics, journalists and advisors close to Turkish President Recep Taiyyip Erdogan explained this agenda to this correspondent as Erdogan starts his India visit from Sunday, 30 April.

Irnul Cevik, the chief advisor to President Erdogan, said that Turkey wants the Kashmir issue to be solved through diplomatic means between India and Pakistan and that his country will oppose any sort of violence perpetrated in the name of conflict. This position comes close to Indian position of resolving Kashmir through dialogue bilaterally, and is a departure from previous policy statements of Turkish leaders on Kashmir that it must be resolved as per UN resolutions.

Cevik also said that Turkey wants a key reform in the UNSC. “Turkey wants that all veto holding members of the UNSC must rescind this special privilege as this is the biggest hindrance to international justice through this world body,” he said.

Turkey is among those countries that have not supported India’s bid for permanent membership to the UNSC and India’s entry to the NSG. “Turkey wants a consensus on qualification of countries applying for membership to enter the NSG and it must not be limited to only few countries. Once a consensus will be reached, we will support India’s case,” he said.

Cevik avoided saying that previously Turkey’s posture on India’s entry to the NSG was conditioned because of Turkey’s close relations with Pakistan, the arch rival of India, which seeks a similar entry.

But a Delhi-based expert on West Asian affairs said that if India is able to offer Turkey a sound economic deal like a Comprehensive Economic Agreement, Ankara will likely support India’s entry to NSG. “Interestingly, New Delhi has not shown any enthusiasm in diplomatic approach to Ankara to secure Turkish support on the NSG issue. In fact, while Indian diplomats have visited countries like Mexico and Cyprus to seek their support, no such mission was ever sent to Ankara,” he said.

He also added that a breakthrough of Turkish support to India on the NSG may also be secured during this visit of President Erdogan if both sides agree to convince each other. Turkey currently offers around 100 scholarships to Indian students who wish to study in Turkey and according to Professor Kerem Alkin of Istanbul Medipol University, Turkey will offer more such scholarships. “In fact, we seek academic tie-ups with Indian universities. President Erdogan will visit Jamia Millia Islamia University and will convey the message to this effect,” he said.

Kerem added that Turkey is hosting around 3.5 million refugees who have fled conflict in neighbouring Syria. “During President Erdogan’s visit, we will also ask India to support in teaching and feeding these refugees. And for that we will have to run joint academic and food programmes. We hope India will agree to that,” said Alkin.